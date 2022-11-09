Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 149,074 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,074 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $52,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 135,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 443,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 593.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 94,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. 23,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,778. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

