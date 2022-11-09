Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 3,191.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,764 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $35,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.70. 1,761,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.99. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $107.48.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

