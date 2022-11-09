Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $37.45 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,384,901 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 374.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $697.28.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.