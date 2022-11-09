Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $37.45 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.
NYSE:NOW traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 374.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $697.28.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
