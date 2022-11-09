Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $182.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,505 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $182,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,716. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

