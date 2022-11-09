Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $41,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,035 shares of company stock worth $5,117,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.53 and its 200 day moving average is $351.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

