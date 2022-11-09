Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $34,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

PXD traded down $10.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,704. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

