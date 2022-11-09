Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 484,394 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 642,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,394 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $47,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 448.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 295.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 243.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

DexCom Stock Performance

Insider Activity at DexCom

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.36. 16,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.63, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.62.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

