Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,959 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $45,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.87. The stock had a trading volume of 68,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

