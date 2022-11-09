Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $33.87 million and $8.70 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00015922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

