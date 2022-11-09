B. Riley Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $9.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BLDP. National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

