Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Ayala Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

