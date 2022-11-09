AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.31% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th.
AXGN stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,425. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $490.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.55.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
