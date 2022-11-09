Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $412-424 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.27 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Avid Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 368,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,179. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading

