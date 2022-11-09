Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.00 million-$424.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.27 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AVID stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avid Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Avid Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 129,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 88.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

