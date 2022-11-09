Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 137,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,773,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 170,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 134,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,785. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

