Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $65.97. 476,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,112,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

