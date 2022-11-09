Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 123 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,134,560. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

