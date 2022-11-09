Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,753,000 after purchasing an additional 931,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Insider Activity

Unity Software Price Performance

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,700,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

