Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,811. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.74.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.