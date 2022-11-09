Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,959 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

