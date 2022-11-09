Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.63 billion. Avantor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.93.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. 95,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,723. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avantor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Avantor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

