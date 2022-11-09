Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) versus Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Critical Review

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics -344.87% -111.20% -68.03% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 2 2 2 0 2.00 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atara Biotherapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.14, suggesting a potential upside of 331.49%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics $20.34 million 22.73 -$340.14 million ($2.55) -1.92 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Big Cypress Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Big Cypress Acquisition beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

