Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $123.00 on Friday. Assurant has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.10 and a 200-day moving average of $164.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,503,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,074,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,004,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

