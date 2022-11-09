Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,630 ($18.77) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($21.30) to GBX 1,575 ($18.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,700 ($19.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($23.03) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,907.14 ($21.96).

Associated British Foods Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LON ABF traded up GBX 54.50 ($0.63) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,512.50 ($17.42). The company had a trading volume of 530,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,727. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,223 ($14.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,181 ($25.11). The stock has a market cap of £11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1,497.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,345.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,527.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

