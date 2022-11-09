Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Asia Dragon Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
LON DGN opened at GBX 382 ($4.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Asia Dragon Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 345 ($3.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 536 ($6.17). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 410.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.89. The company has a market cap of £454.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48.
Asia Dragon Trust Company Profile
