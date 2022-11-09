Ascend Wellness (AAWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of AAWH opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $350.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.51. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

