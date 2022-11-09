Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,060,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,581,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,849 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $194.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

