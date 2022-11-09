Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.82. 15,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 787,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

