Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
NASDAQ ARKO opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
