ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 8800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

ARHT Media Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$28.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69.

ARHT Media Company Profile

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

