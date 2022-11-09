Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. 816,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

