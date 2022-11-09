Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,264,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,688,000 after purchasing an additional 227,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,753,545. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $81.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.