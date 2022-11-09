Argent Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,035 shares of company stock worth $12,722,458 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 246,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,920. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day moving average of $166.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

