Argent Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000.

Shares of DVYE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,149. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

