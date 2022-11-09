Argent Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 448,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $120.55.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
