Argent Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 448,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $120.55.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.