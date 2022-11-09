Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 440 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.17. The company had a trading volume of 100,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,064. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average of $185.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

