Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 1,764 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Target by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 18,319.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 266,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Down 4.9 %

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Shares of TGT traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.68. 201,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,002. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.