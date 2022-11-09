Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 511,673 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,326,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,458,000 after buying an additional 116,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,189,000 after buying an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,705,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,027,000 after buying an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

