Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 527 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.60. 356,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,464. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

