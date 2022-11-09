Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,493 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.96. 265,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,600,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $254.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

