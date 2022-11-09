Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.91. The company had a trading volume of 71,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $216.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

