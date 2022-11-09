Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $0.34 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

