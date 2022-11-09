Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Down 3.3%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.93 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.03). Approximately 2,718,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,162,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of £37.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.63.

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zamsort copper-cobalt project; and a 72.5% the Zaco copper project located in northwest Zambia. The company was formerly known as Ortac Resources Limited and changed its name to Arc Minerals Limited in January 2018.

