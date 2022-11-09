Apriem Advisors Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 286.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,523 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 575.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 140.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,946. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

