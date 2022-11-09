Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 84,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 487,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 441,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,948,000 after acquiring an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 49,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

