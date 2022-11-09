Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 7.3% on Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $46.52 and last traded at $46.76. 42,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,188,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

Specifically, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,728,250.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,728,250.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $6,509,235. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $136,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

