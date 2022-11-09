Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $46.52 and last traded at $46.76. 42,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,188,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

Specifically, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $837,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $6,509,235. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 448,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.