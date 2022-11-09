ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.88 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of ANIP traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,696. The company has a market capitalization of $576.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Stories

