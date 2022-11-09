AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AUGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 164,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,016,382 shares.The stock last traded at $16.61 and had previously closed at $16.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

