AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 164,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,016,382 shares.The stock last traded at $16.61 and had previously closed at $16.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.