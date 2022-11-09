AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 164,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,016,382 shares.The stock last traded at $16.61 and had previously closed at $16.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AngloGold Ashanti

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

