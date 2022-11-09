Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Angi from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 147,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

Insider Activity

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Angi by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,186,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 184,189 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.